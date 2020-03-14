Woman Delivers Twins On The Road In Odisha’s Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 99

Rayagada: A pregnant woman of Adajala village in Rayagada delivered twins on the road.

The lady was carried for 3kms since the ambulance could not reached her due to non-motorable road.

Since her pain was unbearable after a particular time, the people decided to do the delivery on the road.

Related News

KISS Declares Holiday for Coronavirus

Tribal Girl From Odisha Makes A Mark In The International…

Old Man Beaten To Death In Keonjhar’s Odisha

Odisha Youth Trapped In Quarantined Ship For Coronavirus,…

The woman delivered twins, a boy and a girl.

The girl could not survive due to lack of post-partum care.

The woman identified as Phagudei Mjahi was rushed to the hospital.

A two-member team was later engaged for treatment of the mother and her newborn son.

You might also like
State

KISS Declares Holiday for Coronavirus

State

Tribal Girl From Odisha Makes A Mark In The International Fashion Industry

State

Old Man Beaten To Death In Keonjhar’s Odisha

State

Odisha Youth Trapped In Quarantined Ship For Coronavirus, Returns Home

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.