Woman Delivers Twins On The Road In Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: A pregnant woman of Adajala village in Rayagada delivered twins on the road.

The lady was carried for 3kms since the ambulance could not reached her due to non-motorable road.

Since her pain was unbearable after a particular time, the people decided to do the delivery on the road.

The woman delivered twins, a boy and a girl.

The girl could not survive due to lack of post-partum care.

The woman identified as Phagudei Mjahi was rushed to the hospital.

A two-member team was later engaged for treatment of the mother and her newborn son.