Woman Delivers Twins On The Road In Odisha’s Rayagada
Rayagada: A pregnant woman of Adajala village in Rayagada delivered twins on the road.
The lady was carried for 3kms since the ambulance could not reached her due to non-motorable road.
Since her pain was unbearable after a particular time, the people decided to do the delivery on the road.
The woman delivered twins, a boy and a girl.
The girl could not survive due to lack of post-partum care.
The woman identified as Phagudei Mjahi was rushed to the hospital.
A two-member team was later engaged for treatment of the mother and her newborn son.