Woman delivers baby boy at Covid 19 testing centre in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In a rare incident a woman gave birth to a baby boy at a Covid 19 testing Centre in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

As per reports, one Urmila Mali of Parua village under Raighar block of the district had come to the Umerkote Community Health Centre (CHC) for delivery as she was pregnant.

When she was reportedly taken for Covid 19 test, she delivered a baby boy at the testing Centre premises. Though it looked strange, the woman and her family are happy following the birth of the child. The rare happening has become the talk of the town in Umerkote.

