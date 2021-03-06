Bodies of 4-year-old girl, her mother recovered from well in Malkangiri Dist of Odisha

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, a woman and her four-year-old daughter found dead in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday. Their bodies were recovered from a well in Kaudiguda village under Mathili police limits in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mati Khara and her daughter Rajanti Khara of Kaudiguda village.

As per report, the two were missing since yesterday. Their family members spotted their bodies floating in the water of a well today morning and alerted the police officials.

After getting information, firefighters reached the village and fished out the bodies.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe of the case is underway.

The exact reason for their death has not been ascertained. The police are yet to find out how the mother-daughter duo fell into the well.