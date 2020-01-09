Woman D Pharma student commits suicide in Bhubaneswar  

Bhuabaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of a woman pharmacy student whose body was found hanging at her hostel room in Chandrasekharpur area here today.

The deceased has been identified as Rupali Rupanjita Dash (19), a 1st year D Pharma student of Government Women’s Polytechnic College located in Chandrasekharpur area.

Rupali, a resident of Kumbhira Gadia village in Jajpur’s Kalinga Nagar had performed badly in the practical examination a few days back and had to attend the theory examination yesterday. However, he left college in the noon to reach hostel and found hanging to the ceiling a few minutes later.

While family members of Rupali have informed that she had visited his home on December 22 and was never seen under any stress, they also didn’t rule out the possibility of suicide.

Police have seized the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the death.