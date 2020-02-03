elephant attack
Representational Picture

Woman critical in wild elephant attack in Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: In yet another case of jumbo attack in the state, a woman turned critical after getting attacked by a wild jumbo near Joranda nullah under Dhenkanal Sadar forest range here today.

The victim has been identified as Binati Sendha (42), wife of Sarat Sendha of Chaulia village.

Related News

Petrol pump staff robbed off Rs 1 lakh, cheque of Rs 30 lakh…

Daily wager gets I-T department notice for transaction over…

5-feet-long crocodile caught in fishing net in Balasore

4 Odisha samples sent to Pune NIV test negative for…

As per the report, Binati had been to her farmland located on the outskirts of the village in the vicinity of Joranda nullah to collect vegetables when a tusker which had sneaked into the area in search of food pounced on her and trampled badly.

After the jumbo vanished into the forest post the attack, some villagers reached the spot by hearing the screaming of the victim.

Binati was taken to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment subsequently.

You might also like
State

Petrol pump staff robbed off Rs 1 lakh, cheque of Rs 30 lakh in Paradip

State

Daily wager gets I-T department notice for transaction over crores in Nabarangpur

State

5-feet-long crocodile caught in fishing net in Balasore

State

4 Odisha samples sent to Pune NIV test negative for Coronavirus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.