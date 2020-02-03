Woman critical in wild elephant attack in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In yet another case of jumbo attack in the state, a woman turned critical after getting attacked by a wild jumbo near Joranda nullah under Dhenkanal Sadar forest range here today.

The victim has been identified as Binati Sendha (42), wife of Sarat Sendha of Chaulia village.

As per the report, Binati had been to her farmland located on the outskirts of the village in the vicinity of Joranda nullah to collect vegetables when a tusker which had sneaked into the area in search of food pounced on her and trampled badly.

After the jumbo vanished into the forest post the attack, some villagers reached the spot by hearing the screaming of the victim.

Binati was taken to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment subsequently.