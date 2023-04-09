Woman critical due to chemical explosion in Odisha’s Puri dist

Bramhagiri: A woman sustained critical injury due to a chemical explosion in the Puri district of Odisha on Sunday. The blast occurred in the Arakhakuda village under Arakhakuda Marine Police Station limits in the Brahmagiri area.

The victim woman has been identified as Mamali Behera.

As per reports, the said explosive material that is used in the making of boats had been kept in the house which somehow exploded on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, the woman sustained injuries on her face and some other parts of her body.

Following the incident, the victim woman was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, as her condition deteriorated she was then shifted to the district Headquarter hospital in Puri for treatment.