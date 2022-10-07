Woman critical as husband attacks her inside beauty parlour in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident a woman sustained critical injury on Friday in Balasore district of Odisha after her husband attacked her with a sharp weapon while she was inside a beauty parlour. The incident took place under Singla Police limits of the district.

The victim woman has been identified as Jayanti Pradhan of Nahanjara village under Singla Police limits.

As per reports, Purna Chandra Sahu of Hasimpur village under Baliapala Police limits had married Jayanti Pradhan of Nahanjara village under Singla Police limits two years ago.

Following their marriage, dispute continued between the wife and husband. Accordingly, the woman was living at her father’s house and not with her husband. She was also running a Parlour in the name of ‘Krishna Beauty Parlour’ in front of Singhla Police station.

Earlier, separate cases have been lodged by both the wife and husband in Baliapala and Singla Police Stations.

Reportedly, today Purna Chandra reached Jayanti’s Beauty Parlour and attacked her with a sharp weapon (Katuri). Later, he reportedly surrendered in Singla Police station along with the weapon used in the crime. Following the incident, the locals rushed Jayanti to Basta hospital in a critical condition.

The locals have said that Purna Chandra uses to beat his wife often in an inebriated state and thus there was family dispute continuing between the two.