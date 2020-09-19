Woman critical as couple attacks with sharp weapon in Odisha’s Khordha

Khordha: A woman sustained critical injury after a couple attacked her with sharp weapons in Borigaon under Banapur Police limits in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday.

The victim lady has been identified as Sarojini Paikray of Borigaon. Her health condition is said to be critical.

As per reports, families of Sarojini Routray and Chitrasen Routray live in Borigan village as neighbours. Today a heated argument erupted between members of the two families which started from a petty fight between kids.

Later the verbal spat took an ugly turn and Chitrasen Routray and his wife Babita allegedly attacked Sarojini with sharp weapons. Accordingly, Sarojini sustained grave cut injury on her leg. As her condition deteriorated she has been shifted to Bhubaneswar.

While the fight was said to have started from child fight, it has been claimed that past enmity was the reason behind it.

Later, the victim’s family lodged a complaint in this regard at Banapur Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.