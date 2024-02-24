Woman critical after being shot by son in Odisha’s Nayagarh dist

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman turned critical on Saturday after getting shot by her own son. The incident took place in Kalasakhamana village under Banigochha Police limits in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

The victim woman has been identified as Duita Pradhan and the accused son is Sushanta.

As per reports, due to family dispute the youth opened fire at his mother. After committing the crime he fled from the scene. Accordingly, the woman became critical. The neighbours rushed to the spot, rescued the lady and admitted her to the hospital in Daspalla.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. According to police, the accused shot at his mother while he was in an inebriated state. Further investigation of the case is underway.