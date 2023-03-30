Woman critical after being hit by speeding car in Odisha’s Cuttack: Watch

Cuttack: In a tragic incident a woman was crushed by a car and turned critical in Cuttack of Odisha on Thursday. Another woman also sustained injury. The incident took place in Sati Chaura of Cuttack.

As per reports, a speeding car hit a woman and her daughter at the Traffic chowk of Sati Chaura when the two were waiting for bus.

As a result, the woman sustained critical injury while her daughter also got injured. After hitting the 2 women, the speeding car dashed a roadside shop.

The locals caught the youth who was driving the car and handed over him to Police.

They also sent the critical woman to a nearby private hospital for treatment.