Woman Creates Ruckus During Traffic Checking In Bhubaneswar, Watch

Woman Creates Ruckus During Traffic Checking In Bhubaneswar, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Ruckus during traffic checking at Rajmahal Square in Bubaneswar today.

The police caught a woman driving on the wrong route today at Rajmahal Square.

It was then that the controversy started.

The police imposed a fine and said that they would seize her vehicle.

The woman was angered at this and started shouting.

Still then the police imposed a fine of Rs.5000/- on her which she had to pay.