Woman Councillor injured as BJD & Congress workers face-off in Balangir: Watch

Balangir: The Congress and BJD workers faced off during the inauguration of the Sanskruti Bhawan in Balangir of Odisha on Friday. A woman councillor from BJD allegedly sustained injury during the scuffle between the workers of the two political parties.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the BJD and Congress workers over the matter – who is becoming a hurdle in the development of the district. Soon, party workers from both the parties got engaged in heated argument. Within no time the verbal spat turned ugly and a scuffle erupted between the party workers.

It has been alleged that a BJD woman councillor sustained injury during this fight. Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra and Minister Rohit Pujari were present at the spot when the verbal spat erupted. The woman councillor has reportedly lodged a complaint in this matter.