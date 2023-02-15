Woman constable of Odisha police found hanging

Woman constable of Odisha police found hanging in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

By Sudeshna Panda
Dhenkanal: In a shockingincident, a woman police constable of Odisha police has been found dead in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, the body of woman constable was found hanging in her quarters in Police Reserve Line in Dhenkanal.

Initial reports and probes suggest that the woman constable has allegedly committed suicide over family dispute.

Further details awaited in this case.

