Woman commits suicide by jumping off bridge in capital city Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A woman committed suicide by jumping off an over-bridge near Kargil slum area in capital city of Odisha this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Smruti Rekha Nanda.

Reports said that the woman jumped off the bridge while her husband, identified as Subasis, was standing in-front of her on the bridge. Her husband has fled from the scene, added reports.

Smruti’s mother said that she was mentally unstable. She also said that the couple were going to Smruti’s maternal home when incident occurred mid way.

The body was spotted by the locals at the railway station near Kargil slum area and immediately informed to the local police station.

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for autopsy and the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.