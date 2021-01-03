Woman commits suicide by jumping into Mahanadi river In Odisha

Sambalpur: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Mahanadi River near Burla of Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, reportedly climbed on the bridge of the Mahanadi River all of a sudden. Some people who were going through the route tried their best to convince her not to end her life and save her. However, she jumped into the river, following which she fell down on the pole of the bridge.

Firefighters and police also rushed to the spot and took the woman, who had received grievous injuries on her head and different parts of the body, to the Burla hospital for treatment.

Doctors who attended the woman declared her brought dead.

Burla Police, meanwhile, has started an investigation into the matter and is trying to establish her identity so that the family members can be informed about the woman’s death and handed over her body.