Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, a woman (migrant worker) committed suicide by hanging herself from the fan at an isolation center in Jagatsinghpur DHH (district headquarters hospital)

This incident occurred just hours after her husband died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Swab samples of both the husband and wife have been tested negative for Covid-19.

The deceased has been identified as Subhadra Swain. She was staying at the isolation centre with her husband Nirlipta Bhol (38) after returning from Telangana.

The couple belong to Katijanga village under Ersama block. They had gotten married one-and-a-half year ago.

The police has seized both the bodies and sent them for postmortem and is investigating further into the matter and registered an unnatural death case.