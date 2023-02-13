Woman commits suicide after killing two infant sons in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident a woman reportedly committed suicide after killing her two infant sons in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Durukulaya village under Champua Police limits in Joda area of the district.

The reason behind the woman taking such step is yet to be ascertained.

More information awaited.

It is to be noted that in another incident yesterday bodies of three persons of a family recovered from house in Koraput district of Odisha. In this incident it has been suspected that the man killed his wife and infant daughter and then committed suicide. However, the actual reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.