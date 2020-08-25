Woman commits suicide after daughter’s obscene video goes viral in Odisha

Jajpur Town: In a very sad development a woman committed suicide after her daughter’s obscene video and photos went viral on social media. The unfortunate incident took place in Banapur area under Jajpur town Police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, one Subhankar Dalei of Boulanga area in Balasore district managed to trap daughter of the deceased woman in his love and taking privilege of it, snatched some photographs and recorded a video of their intimate moments. The photos and video footage included some compromising snaps of the girl. He later made the video and photos viral on social media. His brother Jaydev Jena helped him in the crime.

After the matter came to light mother of the girl committed suicide on Monday, said her family members.

Following a Police complaint in this matter Jajpur Town PS registered a case u/s 306 of IT Act and started investigation. Police arrested Subhankar and Jaydev, the accused persons of the case within 24 hours. They have been forwarded to the Court.

This can be seen as a clear instance of misuse of technology. Locals have demanded strong action against the wrongdoers.