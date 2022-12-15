Woman chooses boyfriend over husband, flees locking father-in-law in house

A woman identified as Namita was married to Sandip in February. She has fled with her boyfriend with jewelry and cash worth 12 lakh.

Bhubaneswar: In an interesting incident has been reported from Bhubaneswar where a married woman has locked up her father-in-law and eloped with her boyfriend on Thursday.

The woman allegedly locked up her father-in-law when he was sleeping and eloped with her boyfriend with cash and jewelry worth as much as 12 lakh.

The incident has been reported from Ganganagar area of Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that the woman identified as Namita married Sandip Nayak in the month of February this year.

Sandip has filed a complaint with the Airport Police Station regarding the incident. Further details awaited in this matter.

