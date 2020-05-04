Kendrapara: A woman cheated the villagers and later apologized after getting caught in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The incident took place in Rankala village under Patakura Police Station in the district.

As per reports, a woman from Garadpur area visited Rankala village and managed to convince some women to pay her Rs.200 each. She said that an NGO wants to provide food items including eggs, biscuits and flattened rice to children of the village. However, the NGO needs Rs.200 from each family towards transportation cost of the food materials.

The woman also asked for passport size photographs of the kids who want to get the benefit. She registered names of the kids and their mothers, in a notebook.

Later suspicion developed about the woman. After getting information the Sarpanch called for the woman and detained her as she admitted that she had cheated the women.

Sarapanch Rabindranath Panda intimated about the happening to Patakura police. Police came to the spot. However, after Police appeared on the scene the woman knelt down on the road, admitted the guilt and apologized.

Since there was no written complaint filed in this connection, Police asked the woman to furnish an undertaking not to do such thing in future, warned her and released, informed Patakura IIC Sujit Pradhan.