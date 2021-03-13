Woman charred to death, minor daughter critical as house catches fire in Odisha

Bhadrak: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman was charred to death while her minor daughter suffered critical burn injuries after their house caught fire at Mahalasahi under Banitia panchayat of Bhadrak district today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bharati Behera.

The fire mishap reportedly took place when Bharati and her family members were asleep.

While the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, it is suspected that the fire might have been caused due to a short-circuit.

Bharati’s 10-year-old daughter who received burn injuries in the fire incident is undergoing treatment at  Bhadrak Hospital.

