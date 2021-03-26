Woman Charred To Death In Fire Mishap In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
fire mishap bhadrak odisha

Bhadrak: A major fire broke out at Uchchadiha village under Basudevpur municipality in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday night in which a mentally challenged woman has been charred to death.

The deceased has been identified as Kanak Barik, 40-years-old, sister of Surendra Barik of the village.

According to reports, Surendra’s house caught fire for some unknown reason that spread further in which 12 rooms of three houses of four families were gutted in the fire. Apart from him, the families affected in blaze are Nishakar Barik, Gaurang Barik and Narendra Barik.

Kanak was sleeping in an elevated place (maatu) in their house when the fire took place. She could not escape from major fire and was charred to death in the room.

The locals immediately tried to douse the fire but unfortunately failed and immediately informed to the Basudevpur fire fighters. As Basudevpur fire brigade went somewhere else to douse the blaze so they did not arrive.

Later, the fire fighters team of Soro arrived at the spot to contain the blaze.

However, by the time they arrived the houses were burnt to ashes.

 

