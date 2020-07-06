Jajpur: A woman was brutally killed while her husband and daughter were critically injured after they were brutally attacked by miscreants last night in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

According to reports, one Tarulata Biswal and her husband Nityananda Mallik and daughter Subhashree sustained grievous injuries after some unidentified persons attacked them due to some unknown reason.

All of them were lying helplessly in the pool of blood till their neighbours spotted them early this morning and tried to take them to the Dharmasala hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Tarulata succumbed to her injuries.

Nityananda and Subhashree were admitted at the hospital but later they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition worsened further.

Local police, on the other hand, has started an investigation into the incident.