Woman body recovered near Ruchika Market in Bhubaneswar: Main accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: A man has been arrested in connection with a case of woman dead-body that was recovered from near Ruchika Market in capital city of Odisha. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Farid from East Medinipur area, Kolkata.

Reportedly, Sheikh had come to Bhubaneswar before 20 years and was working as mason. He had changed his identity and named himself as Kartik Jena. He got married in Cuttack city and had two kids.

Commissionerate Police arrested Sheikh from Nayagarh bus stand. It has been alleged that death behind the murder was due to a love affair between Sheikh and deceased woman Sandhya Rani.

It is noteworthy of that the decomposed body of Sandhya was found from Mahabir slum area at Bharatpur on September 7.