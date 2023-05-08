Woman bludgeoned to death by husband in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a woman was bludgeoned to death by her husband in the Sambalpur district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Nuadihi village under Jamanakira police limits in Sambalpur. According to reports, the violent act was instigated due to some quarrel relating to cooking.

The alleged murderer has been detained by the Jamanakira police, said sources.

Yesterday in a shocking incident, a man has killed his wife and cut her into pieces and put her into a sack, and disposed of her body in Balasore district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Palasia village under Basta police station limits in Balasore district of Odisha in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased woman has been identified as Mama Das.

The villagers spotted the alleged killer Pradip and his family with the sack and thought it to be suspicious and immediately informed Mama’s family. The dismembered body of Mama Das was then found by her family stuffed inside a sack tied with the help of a country towel (gamcha).

The family of Pradip however told Mama’s family that she had somehow been run over by a train and that they were taking her body in the sack to cremate her at the cremation grounds near the village. To this the members of Mama’s family asked why they were not informed.

According to reports, the husband identified as Pradip Das and his friend have been missing since the incident came to light on Sunday morning. However, the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Mama have been detained by the Basta police and are being questioned.

However, the family of Mama has alleged murder. They have further said that the in-laws have tortured and killed their daughter due to a dowry demand. The reason behind this heinous and inhuman act however is yet to be ascertained.

The Basta police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. They are looking for the murder weapon, and have launched a manhunt for the alleged accused Pradip Das.