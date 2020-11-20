woman bludgeoned to death in odisha
Pic Credits: The Week

Woman Bludgeoned To Death By Husband In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mayurbhanj: In a sorrowful incident, a woman was bludgeoned to death by her husband in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Parbati Mahanta a resident of Malihata village under Morada Police station of the district.

As per reports, the couple had an argument over some family issues which took a horrific turn when the husband used an axe and bludgeoned her to death.

Later, the police on being informed arrived at the spot and has seized the body and sent the deceased for autopsy after arresting her husband as the prime accused.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

You might also like
State

Odisha; Rengali Tehsil Office Set On Fire By Miscreant

State

Cash Bag Snatched From A Woman In Broad Day Light In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odisha CM Naveen Wishes People On The Occasion Of Chhath Puja

State

COVID Death Toll In Odisha Breaches 1600 Mark

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.