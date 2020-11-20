Woman Bludgeoned To Death By Husband In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a sorrowful incident, a woman was bludgeoned to death by her husband in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Parbati Mahanta a resident of Malihata village under Morada Police station of the district.

As per reports, the couple had an argument over some family issues which took a horrific turn when the husband used an axe and bludgeoned her to death.

Later, the police on being informed arrived at the spot and has seized the body and sent the deceased for autopsy after arresting her husband as the prime accused.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.