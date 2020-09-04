Woman beats up husband on road in Talcher of Odisha, Video goes viral: Watch

Talcher: A woman reportedly thrashed her husband black and blue on broad day light in the middle of the road. The incident took place at Sharma Chowk in Talcher of Odisha on Friday. Someone shot the video and uploaded it to social media that has gone viral.

As per reports, the woman pulled out her hubby from his shop and thrashed. As per the locals as the hubby did not keep her with him she thrashed him. And nobody dared to stop her.

As per sources, the two had loved each other and then married. However, after a few years, the woman lodged a case against her husband due to family dispute. That case is under trial in the Court of law. Following the case, they are living separately. Now, the woman is pressing her husband to live with him for which the man did not agree. This was the probable reason of the dispute.