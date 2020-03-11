Woman Beaten Up On The Road In Bhubaneswar, Act Caught Live On CCTV

Woman Beaten Up On The Road In Bhubaneswar, Act Caught Live On CCTV

Bhubaneswar: A woman was beaten up by miscreants on the road in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar.

The whole act has been captured live on a CCTV.

The incident reminds us that we had celebrated International Women’s Day just 3 days back.

The youth in the video are seen abusing the woman using filthy language.

Then thrashing her up mercilessly in every possible manner.

What was more shocking is that, the passersby ignored the happenings and went their way.

According to sources, there was some argument among the parties involved relating to land.

As things got heated up, the youth started beating up the woman.