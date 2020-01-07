Woman Axed To Death

Woman Axed To Death By Husband In Dhenkanal of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: A woman has been axed to death by her husband over a family feud in Pangatira village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mita Sahu.

As per the report, the couple often fights for different reasons relating to issues in the family. Mita had earlier lodged complain in this matter with Police in Mahabirod Police outpost. Monday night when the deceased was at her father’s place, her husband visited his in-law’s house.

Later a verbal duel erupted between Mita and her husband Lalit Sahu over certain issue. As the argument escalated further, the latter took out an axe kept at the house in a fit of rage and attacked Mita mercilessly. Even he attacked his mother in law who tried to rescue her daughter.

The accused person has fled from the scene after committing the crime.

The victim bled profusely following the attack and died on the spot.

Getting intimation on the incident Parjang Police rushed to the spot off late and seized the body. Later Police sent the body for autopsy.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

