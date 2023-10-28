Woman jumps into river in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: A woman attempted suicide by jumping into the river from a bridge in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday. She reportedly jumped from the Rajghat Bridge on the Subarnarekha River under Jaleshwar police station limits in the district.

The woman was rescued unconscious from the river by the local youths. Reportedly, when the woman was drowning, a few youths rescued her from the water in a critical condition.

Later, she was rushed to the hospital in Jaleswar for first aid. However, as her health condition deteriorated, she was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack.

The rescued woman is said to be from Jaleshwar area. However, so far the reason behind the suicide attempt has not been ascertained.

After getting information, Jaleshwar police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.