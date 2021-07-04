Woman attempts self immolation infront of Simulia Police Station in Balasore

Balasore: A woman has attempted self-immolation infront of Simulia police station in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday.

Reportedly, the woman belonged to Agarpada of Bhadrak district. She got married to a man, identified as Yasim Sahaji, of Kupura under Simulia police limits.

They had met through the social media platform and got married after falling in love with each other following which they shifted to Bengaluru.

Later when the woman became entered her fifth month of pregnancy, Yasim abruptly left her in Bengaluru and absconded.

Thereafter, the woman returned to Odisha and lodged an FIR with Simulia police station on June 9. However, almost after a month when the police did not take any necessary steps to trace Yasim, she attempted self immolation infront of the police station.

The police rescued the woman, detained her brother and initiated a probe into the matter.