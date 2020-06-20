Woman assaulted by neighbours in Khordha, video goes viral

Khordha: A woman was assaulted by her neighbours in broad daylight in front of scores of residents in a village of Odisha’s Khordha district on Saturday.

The video of the incident, captured by eyewitnesses, was shared widely on social media.

The incident occurred at Matiapada village under Tangi police limits in the district.

The victim has been identified as Mamata Kalasi of the village.

According to reports, Mamata developed an argument with the family members of one Sanjay Kalsi of the same locality over the issue of collecting water from a tap.

The argument turned ugly when some female members of Sanjay dragged Mamata by her hair and then rained punches on her, leaving the latter with severe injuries.

Later some residents rescued Mamata and rushed her to a nearby hospital and alerted the police.

Meanwhile, Banki police detained five persons in this connection and started further investigation.