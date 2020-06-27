Woman arrested for killing husband in Cuttack

Cuttack: A woman was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing her husband one month ago in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The accused woman has been identified as Namita Dash wife of late Binod Mandal, a resident of Salipur area in the district.

The couple had tied the knot on June 21, 2019 as per Hindu rituals. They had an arrange marriage in the presence of family members, relatives and others.

Binod was working as a data entry operator at Kisan Nagar College.

According to reports, Binod had gone missing from his house since May 26, 2020 and his body was found in pieces from Mahanadi river bed near Baragodia here on June 19, 2020.

Suspicious over the act of Namita, police detained her. During interrogation, the woman broke down and confessed that she had killed her husband with the help of her male friend, police sources said.