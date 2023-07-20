Woman arrested for assaulting female teacher in Balasore

Balasore: A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly attacking a female teacher at Sagadashula Primary School, located under the Baliapal block of Odisha’s Balasore district.

The accused has been identified as Harapriya Mohanty, while the victim is named Anjali Mohanty. Following her arrest, Harapriya Mohanty was produced in court to face charges for her actions.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Harapriya, along with another man, verbally abused and physically assaulted Anjali. The attack even involved Harapriya using a shoe to harm the teacher. The locals rescued the female teacher and rushed her to a nearby hospital. The video of the incident also went viral on the internet.

Anjali’s husband learned about the attack and lodged a complaint with the Baliapal Police, urging them to take appropriate action against Harapriya.

Based on the complaint, the police launched a thorough probe into the matter. The cops have arrested the accused and started interrogating them.