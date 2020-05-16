Woman attempts to immolate self, her two sons over family feud in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapada: In yet another shocking incident, a woman attempted to immolate herself and her two sons and sustained critical burn injuries in Odisha . The incident took place in Bhopal village under Tantiapal Marine Police limits in this district.

The woman is identified as Lobhabati Swain, wife of Sachitra Swain of the village. The couple has two sons named Ashwini (8) and Ayush (3).

As per reports, Lobhabati locked herself along with her two children in a room following a heated verbal spat. She then poured kerosene on her body and her kids and set ablaze.

Hearing scream of the elder son Ashwini, the family members broke into the room and doused the flame. The victims were rushed to Rajnagar Community Health Center. As the health of Lobhabati and the younger son Ayush escalated they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The elder son Ashwini is undergoing treatment in Rajnagar CHC.

While the reason behind the self-immolation attempt is suspected to be family feud, the real reason is yet to be ascertained.