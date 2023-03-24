Woman and her paramour arrested for killing husband in Odisha

Berhampur: A woman was arrested along with her paramour for allegedly killing her husband in Odisha’s Ganjam district recently. The arrested woman has been identified as Sudeshna Dash and her lover as Pankaj Jena.

According to reports, one Garib Dash of Angaragaon under Beguniapada police station limits left the house on the night of January 29 saying that he was going to see jatra.

Based on the complaint filed by the family members, Beguniapada police initiated an investigation into the matter and recovered Garib’s body from a well. They also seized his mobile phone and the stone which was used to kill the deceased person.

In course of the investigation, police after going through the call records of Garib and Sudeshna suspected her role in the crime. She killed her husband with the help of her paramour Pankaj.

Both Sudeshna and Pankaj were arrested and forwarded to the court following their health check-ups, said sources adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.