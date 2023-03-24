Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Woman and her paramour arrested for killing husband in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Woman and her paramour arrested

Berhampur: A woman was arrested along with her paramour for allegedly killing her husband in Odisha’s Ganjam district recently. The arrested woman has been identified as Sudeshna Dash and her lover as Pankaj Jena.

According to reports, one Garib Dash of Angaragaon under Beguniapada police station limits left the house on the night of January 29 saying that he was going to see jatra.

Take a look

ED raid on 4 properties of Keshari Estate in Bhubaneswar

Spurious foreign liquor seized in Odisha, 1 arrested

Based on the complaint filed by the family members, Beguniapada police initiated an investigation into the matter and recovered Garib’s body from a well. They also seized his mobile phone and the stone which was used to kill the deceased person.

In course of the investigation, police after going through the call records of Garib and Sudeshna suspected her role in the crime. She killed her husband with the help of her paramour Pankaj.

Both Sudeshna and Pankaj were arrested and forwarded to the court following their health check-ups, said sources adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Subadh Nayak 8652 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Drunken driving checks in Odisha, 268 arrested on 1st day

State

17 new Covid positives detected in Odisha in 24hrs

State

WATCH: 4 elephants spotted in Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar

State

Covid restrictions might be imposed in Odisha!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.