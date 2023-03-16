Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Woman and daughter found hanging in Koraput of Odisha

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her daughter have been found hanging in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Woman and daughter found hanging in Koraput
Crime scene. (File Photo: IANS)

Koraput: In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her daughter have been found hanging in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident has taken place in Lacchamani village under Kakiriguma police limits in Koraput district.

Take a look

Odisha private bus owners association threatens to continue strike for…

Matric exams in Odisha: examinee faints, dies!

The bodies of a woman and her daughter were found hanging inside their house. The locals immediately informed the police.

The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, said recent reports.

However the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Sudeshna Panda 5483 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Minor changes in matric exams pattern in Odisha

State

Rain in Odisha likely from today due to the western disturbance

State

Fuel shortage due to drivers strike in Odisha!

State

Auto Rickshaws strike in Bhubaneswar today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7