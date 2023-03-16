Woman and daughter found hanging in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her daughter have been found hanging in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident has taken place in Lacchamani village under Kakiriguma police limits in Koraput district.

The bodies of a woman and her daughter were found hanging inside their house. The locals immediately informed the police.

The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, said recent reports.

However the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.