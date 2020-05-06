Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a woman self-immolated herself and her daughter and son in Gopalpur village under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district of Odisha, today.

The woman poured kerosene on herself, her daughter and son then set herself on fire. The reason for such a drastic step is suspected to be a family feud. The woman is identified as the wife of Gopal Behera.

The three-year-old son of the woman also suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. He was initially admitted to Ranpur hospital but as his health condition deteriorated he was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.