Woman among 3 arrested for ganja smuggling in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The Odisha police on Sunday seized 166 kg of ganja and arrested three persons including a woman at Kesinga in Kalahandi.

Acting on a tip- off, a team of Kesinga police intercepted a vehicle and conducted a raid at Kesinga. Upon search the police seized 166 kg of ganja, one bolero car and arrested three persons.

The contraband was kept in saree pockets and was being transported to outside Odisha.

The gang was basically from Bihar and was doing saree business.