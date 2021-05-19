Woman, Her Father And 3-year-old Son Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: As many as three persons including a woman, her father and her three-year old son goes missing after a boat capsizes in Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district of Odisha today.

The man was identified as Gopal Muduli and was travelling with his daughter Yavana Muduli and a three-year old grandson.

According to reports, a boat carrying 11 passengers was travelling from Orapadar to Bakuli area of the district, when the boat lost balance and capsized. While 8 passengers were rescued by the locals, the other three passengers were allegedly missing in the incident.

Aftermath the accident, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and have started a rescue operation.