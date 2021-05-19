Woman, Her Father And 3-year-old Son Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By WCE 4
Boat Capsizes In Chitrakonda reservoir of Malkangiri
Representational Image (Credits: IANS )

Malkangiri: As many as three persons including a woman, her father and her three-year old son goes missing after a boat capsizes in Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district of Odisha today.

The man was identified as Gopal Muduli and was travelling with his daughter Yavana Muduli and a three-year old grandson.

Also read: 10,036 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Tally Stands At 5,46,631

According to reports, a boat carrying 11 passengers was travelling from Orapadar to Bakuli area of the district, when the boat lost balance and capsized. While 8 passengers were rescued by the locals, the other three passengers were allegedly missing in the incident.

Aftermath the accident, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and have started a rescue operation.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Reports 925 New COVID Positive Cases today, 855 recovered: Details here

State

10,036 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Tally Stands At 5,46,631

State

Covid-19 Vaccination Slot Booking Today In Bhubaneswar, See Details

State

Stop Door-To-Door And Drive-In Vaccination Immediately, Says Odisha ACS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.