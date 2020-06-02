Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, five members of a family allegedly attempted to commit suicide in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday.

A woman, her three daughters and a son reportedly tried to end their lives at Lahandabuda area under BTM police limits of the district. They tried to take the extreme step by consuming phenyle yesterday evening.

While four of them have been admitted at Jharsuguda hospital, one of them have been shifted to Burla-based hospital for treatment, said source adding that their conditions are critical.

While the exact reason what prompted them to take the extreme step is yet to be known, it is suspected that they took the step a day after a son of the family lost his life to an accident.

Local police have started and investigation into the matter.