Woman allegedly commits suicide after killing 2-year-old daughter in Odisha

Berhampur: A woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two-year-old daughter at Sana Baragaon village under Polasara police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district today. The deceased woman has been identified as Manika Gouda (30) and her daughter as Geli.

According to reports, Manika’s husband Bhikari Gouda had gone out for some work today. After returning home, he found the door of the house closed from inside. He called Manika repeatedly and broke open the door after not getting any response.

As he entered the house, to his surprise, Bhikari found his wife and daughter dead. Soon, the neighbours rushed to the spot after Bhikari raised an alarm. Later, the local police was informed about the matter.

While the exact reason how they died is yet to be known, from the given circumstances it is suspected that Manika committed suicide after killing her daughter over some family disputes.

However, Manika’s family members alleged that it is a case of murder and filed a complaint with the Polasara police. “Bhikari only has killed of them (Manika and Geli) for some family fight. He killed both of them so that none can know what really happened between them. We reached here after getting information from him only,” claimed Rohini Gouda, the sister of Manika. “We request the police to conduct a proper investigation and take stringent action against him (Bhikari),” she demanded.

Meanwhile, police seized the bodies and sent them to the hospital for postmortem. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Also Read: CM Naveen Patnaik Unveils National Flag Plaza In Bhubaneswar