Woman abandons stillborn baby due to cyclone in Odisha’s Jajpur

By WCE 5
woman abandons stillborn in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a sad incident, a woman reportedly abandoned her stillborn baby girl in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Wednesday. Amid fury of the cyclone Yaas, the woman had thrown the toddler on the bank of a river. The matter took place in Dharmasala area of the district.

After witnessing the abandoned stillborn baby at the Dharmasala river bank they informed the police and it was rescued.

On the other hand it has been complained that a woman from Gopalpur village under Kuakhia Police limits had delivered a baby at Dharmasala CHC. After birth the new-born was reportedly died. It has been alleged that this baby was abandoned here.

Police visited the CHC in this connection to probe the case. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Baby girl Yash takes birth during cyclone Yaas in Odisha
You might also like
State

Odisha CM announces 7 days relief for 128 marooned villagers of cyclone affected…

State

Cyclone Yaas: Railway Restoration Work Underway In Odisha, Services To Resume Shortly

State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,23,628 As 10,635 More Patients Recover on…

State

Red Warning Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted In These Districts Of Odisha, Know Details…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.