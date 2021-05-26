Jajpur: In a sad incident, a woman reportedly abandoned her stillborn baby girl in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Wednesday. Amid fury of the cyclone Yaas, the woman had thrown the toddler on the bank of a river. The matter took place in Dharmasala area of the district.

After witnessing the abandoned stillborn baby at the Dharmasala river bank they informed the police and it was rescued.

On the other hand it has been complained that a woman from Gopalpur village under Kuakhia Police limits had delivered a baby at Dharmasala CHC. After birth the new-born was reportedly died. It has been alleged that this baby was abandoned here.

Police visited the CHC in this connection to probe the case. Further investigation is underway.