Nabrangpur: A woman and her 11-month-old baby girl drowned in a pond at Hatabarandi village under Raighar police limits in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased were identified as Roshni Gond.

According to reports, the woman along with her baby went to the nearby pond this morning.

However, when the duo did not return home after hours, relatives searched for them at various places in the locality and later found the lifeless body of the woman floating in the pond.

Efforts were on by Fire personnel to trace the body of the baby.

Later, on being informed the police reached the spot and have started investigation.