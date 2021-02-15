WODC Grants doubled, Offices to come up in 10 Dists, announces Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday doubled the annual grant to the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). Besides, the CM directed to set up offices on the Council in 10 districts.

The CM made the announcement while reviewing the functioning of WODC via video conferencing.

The annual budget of WODC was Rs 3 crore in 1999-2000 which was subsequently increased to Rs 100 crore. The annual budget will be Rs 200 crore after today’s announcement by the Chief Minister.

An office will also be set up in Athamallick to expedite the development projects in the region.