Without Aadhaar card no change in mobile number can be done

Without Aadhar card no change in mobile number can be done; Get updates easily this way

If you want to make an update or do it in the Aadhaar card, then it is very important to have a mobile number add. If the mobile number is not linked to your Aadhaar card, then you will have to go to the Aadhar Seva Kendra or post office or bank branch. However, it is very easy to add mobile number.

You can add or update the mobile number in the Aadhaar card by visiting any Aadhaar service center / post office or bank branch fixed for Aadhaar service. Apart from this, if you are enrolling for a new Aadhaar card, do not forget to enter the mobile number in it.

Let’s know how to update or add mobile number to Aadhaar card:

Know how to update mobile number: So far, more than 80 crore people across the country have linked mobile numbers with Aadhaar cards. Apart from this, 5.28 crore people have also added their email ID from Aadhaar card. If you also want to update or add mobile number, then for this you just have to fill a form and give it to the Aadhar Seva Kendra, Post Office or Bank.

You do not need to provide any documents for this. You will get permission after checking your details. Apart from this, if you want to update the name, address, date of birth, photo, finger print or any other biometric details, then you need to submit the necessary documents.

If you have a mobile number you can change the address at home: However, to change your address in the Aadhaar card, you do not need to go to the Aadhaar service center or post office. For this, all you need is mobile number add. OTP will come on your mobile number, with the help of which you can easily change the address while sitting at home.

These details will not be updated again and again, be careful: Apart from this, there is also a need to be very careful while making any updates in the Aadhaar card. According to the circular of UIDAI, you can change the name on the Aadhaar card only twice.

Apart from this, gender and date of birth can be updated only once. It is clear that once you make a mistake while updating, the whole life will become your identity. In such a situation, take full care while making any updates in the Aadhaar card.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)