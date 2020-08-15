With highest single-day spike of 2496 cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally reaches 57126
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest single-day spike of 2496 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relation Department.
According to the data share by the I& PR Department, out of 2496 new positives cases, 1591 case are reported from different quarantine centres while 905 local contacts.
Here are the district-wise list of positive cases detected today:
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 165
3. Bargarh: 36
4. Bhadrak: 102
5. Balangir: 92
6. Boudh: 115
7. Cuttack: 128
8. Dhenkanal: 69
9. Gajapati: 68
10. Ganjam: 327
11. Jagatsinghpur: 14
12. Jajpur: 11
13. Jharsuguda: 19
14. Kalahandi: 42
15. Kandhamal: 98
16. Kendrapara: 13
17. Keonjhar: 51
18. Khurda: 378
19. Koraput: 133
20. Malkangiri: 73
21. Mayurbhanj: 23
22. Nabarangpur: 11
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 16
25. Puri: 93
26. Rayagada: 146
27. Sambalpur: 81
28. Sonepur: 20
29. Sundargarh: 156
Here are the details of Coronavirus cases reported in the State so far:
New Recoveries: 1305
Cumulative Tested: 855713
Positive: 57126
Recovered: 39205
Active Cases: 17535