Covid Cases In Odisha

With highest single-day spike of 2496 cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally reaches 57126

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest single-day spike of 2496 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relation Department.

According to the data share by the I& PR Department, out of 2496 new positives cases, 1591 case are reported from different quarantine centres while 905 local contacts.

Here are the district-wise list of positive cases detected today:

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 165

3. Bargarh: 36

4. Bhadrak: 102

5. Balangir: 92

6. Boudh: 115

7. Cuttack: 128

8. Dhenkanal: 69

9. Gajapati: 68

10. Ganjam: 327

11. Jagatsinghpur: 14

12. Jajpur: 11

13. Jharsuguda: 19

14. Kalahandi: 42

15. Kandhamal: 98

16. Kendrapara: 13

17. Keonjhar: 51

18. Khurda: 378

19. Koraput: 133

20. Malkangiri: 73

21. Mayurbhanj: 23

22. Nabarangpur: 11

23. Nayagarh: 4

24. Nuapada: 16

25. Puri: 93

26. Rayagada: 146

27. Sambalpur: 81

28. Sonepur: 20

29. Sundargarh: 156

Here are the details of Coronavirus cases reported in the State so far:

New Recoveries: 1305

Cumulative Tested: 855713

Positive: 57126

Recovered: 39205

Active Cases: 17535

