With 808 COVID-19 patients cured, Odisha records highest single-day recoveries

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday registered the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19  in a single day i.e. 808. With this, the total recovered cases in the state now stand at 15200, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Among the fresh recoveries,  520 persons belong to Ganjam district, which has marked the highest number of patients getting cured in the state today.

The other recoveries include  61 persons from Rayagada district, 35 from Cuttack, 30 from Malkangiri, 22 from Gajapati, 19 from Balasore, 19 from Khordha, 18 each from Baragarh and Bhadrak, 8 from Boudh, 7 each from Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar, 5 from Sambalpur, 4 from Nabarangpur 3 from Sundargarh, 2 each from Angul, Jajpur and Puri and 1 each from Koraput and Nayagarh.

 

