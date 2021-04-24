Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported the highest single-day positive cases of this year with the detection of 745 news cases in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The 745 news cases include 598 local contact cases and 147 quarantine cases, said the BMC on its Twitter handle.

As many as 399 COVID also recovered from the deadly virus today, added the city civic body. This has taken the recovery number to 34202.

The active case in the BMC area, following the report of 745 news cases, rose to 4763.