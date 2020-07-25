Cuttack

With 35 new COVID-19 cases, Cuttack city’s overall tally crosses 600 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 35 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

Among the fresh 35 cases, 6 cases are institutional quarantine, 26 cases are home quarantine and 3 cases are local, as per the CMC update.

Another 31 recoveries have been reported recently, CMC tweeted.

Active surveillance, contact tracing and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway, it added.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city has reached 614; among which  273 persons have already recovered while eight persons have died of the  disease.

The number of active cases  in Cuttack city stands at 333.

